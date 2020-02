Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gives a policy speech at the start of the regular session of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the cabinet will decide on Friday to spend 10.3 billion yen from the budget reserve to respond to the coronavirus.

Steps will total 15.3 billion yen, he added after a meeting of a task force on the coronavirus.

Earlier on Thursday, Japanese media reported that a Tokyo taxi driver had tested positive for the virus.