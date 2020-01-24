Japan tells citizens not to take any trips to China's Hubei province due to coronavirus

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan on Friday raised its infectious disease advisory level for China’s Hubei province to 3, telling its citizens not to take any trips there due to the new coronavirus outbreak, the Foreign Ministry said.

The city of Wuhan, considered the epicenter of the outbreak, is located in the province. Japan had on Thursday raised its advisory level for Wuhan to 2 from 1, urging its citizens to avoid non-urgent trips to the city.