Japan to send charter flight to Wuhan to bring citizens home as virus spreads

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi delivers his speech during a press briefing with Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government will send a chartered flight to Wuhan, the epicenter of a virus outbreak in China, on Tuesday night to evacuate its nationals wishing to return home.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters the flight can carry around 200 passengers, but added about 650 Japanese citizens are hoping to come back to Japan.

Motegi said the government is making arrangements for additional flights that will leave for Wuhan as early as Wednesday.