Japan will not fly back nationals from Wuhan on Tuesday: source

FILE PHOTO: Passengers arriving from the Chinese city of Wuhan arrive at Narita Airport in Chiba, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo January 23, 2020. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Chartered flights out of Wuhan to bring home Japanese nationals will not operate on Tuesday as originally planned due to ongoing arrangements with Chinese authorities, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said.

The Japanese government has said it was working as quickly as possible with local authorities to help repatriate any of its citizens who wish to return from Wuhan, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak.