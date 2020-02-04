Passengers on cruise liner docked in Japan test positive for coronavirus - media

Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after a Hong Kong passenger who sailed on the vessel last month tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Almost a dozen people on a cruise liner at the Japanese port of Yokohama have tested positive for coronavirus, TV Asahi reported on Wednesday, citing the health ministry.

Health screening began on Tuesday for some 3,700 passengers and crew aboard the cruise liner after a Hong Kong passenger who sailed on the vessel last month tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus. TV Asahi said about 10 people tested positive in the screening.