Pedestrians wearing masks stand in front of a crosswalk at a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said a person in Japan who had not visited Wuhan has contracted the new coronavirus, Japanese media reported on Tuesday.

The infected person is a tour bus driver in his 60s in the city of Nara, Kyodo said.

Health Ministry officials were not immediately available for comment.