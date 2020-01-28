Person in Japan who has not visited Wuhan contracts coronavirus: ministry

Pedestrians wearing masks stand in front of a crosswalk at a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - A person in Japan who had not visited the Chinese city of Wuhan has contracted the new coronavirus, Japan’s health ministry said Tuesday.

The infected man is a tour bus driver in his 60s in the city of Nara, who had contact with visitors from Wuhan between Jan. 8-16, the ministry said on its website. He began showing symptoms on Jan. 14 and was hospitalized on Jan. 25 before being diagnosed, according to the statement.

Another man in his 40s who lives in Wuhan was also confirmed to have contracted the virus, the ministry said.

The new infections bring the total number of confirmed Japanese cases to six.