FILE PHOTO: Wearing masks, Takeo Aoyama and Takayuki Kato, who were evacuated by a Japanese chartered plane from Wuhan, speak to reporter after they arrive at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Akira Tomoshige

TOKYO (Reuters) - Three Japanese who returned from Wuhan, China, on a government-chartered flight on Wednesday have been confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday, citing the health ministry.

Two of the three had not shown any symptoms, the ministry said, according to NHK. They had returned on Wednesday.