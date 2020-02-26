World News
February 26, 2020 / 11:21 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

JetBlue waives cancellation fees till March 11 on coronavirus concerns

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A JetBlue passenger jet lands with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) said on Wednesday it plans to suspend change and cancellation fees for new flight bookings between Feb. 27 and March 11 this year, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The cancellation waiver applies to travel completed by June 1, 2020, the company said. [nBw47f2sya]

U.S. airlines and hotels are extending options for customers to rebook travel to a growing list of countries, including Italy, as coronavirus cases spike outside of China and spark fears of a global pandemic.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below