JetBlue waives cancellation fees till March 11 on coronavirus concerns

FILE PHOTO: A JetBlue passenger jet lands with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) said on Wednesday it plans to suspend change and cancellation fees for new flight bookings between Feb. 27 and March 11 this year, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The cancellation waiver applies to travel completed by June 1, 2020, the company said. [nBw47f2sya]

U.S. airlines and hotels are extending options for customers to rebook travel to a growing list of countries, including Italy, as coronavirus cases spike outside of China and spark fears of a global pandemic.