(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Tuesday it was working with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to speed up development of a coronavirus vaccine.

J&J said in January that it had started work on developing a vaccine for the coronavirus, which has killed more than 1000 people in China.