Kazakhstan stops sending mail to and from China

ALMATY (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s postal operator, Kazpost, has stopped moving mail to and from China amid the new coronavirus outbreak there, Kazpost said on Thursday.

Kazpost said it has made the move, which may hurt the e-commerce business of companies such as Alibaba and will also affect Kazakhstan’s mail exchange with a host of countries in Southeast Asia, at China’s request.

The Central Asian nation has previously suspended all travel links with China and placed dozens of people in quarantine upon their return from the neighbouring country.