One of Korean Air's cabin crew tests positive for coronavirus

SEOUL (Reuters) - One of the cabin crew of Korean Air has tested positive for coronavirus, the airline said on Tuesday, prompting it to shut its office near the Incheon International Airport, where the crew briefing room is located.

The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) notified the carrier of the employee confirmed to have been infected, an airline spokeswoman told Reuters.

Details of routes and flights flown by the employee were not immediately available.