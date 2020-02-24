Kuwait suspends flights to and from Iraq over coronavirus fears: KUNA

FILE PHOTO: An Iraqi Health Ministry employee checks a passenger's temperature, amid the new coronavirus outbreak, upon their arrival at Basra airport, in Basra, Iraq February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Cairo (Reuters) - Kuwait’s civil aviation authority has suspended all its flights to and from Iraq over fears about the coronavirus, state news agency KUNA reported on Monday.

The statement was issued in accordance with the Kuwaiti health ministry’s instructions.

Kuwait recorded the virus in three people among 700 who had been evacuated on Saturday from the Iranian city of Mashhad, while Iraq reported its first coronavirus case in an Iranian student on Monday.