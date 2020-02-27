Kuwait's KOC suspends official missions, employee training programmes

DUBAI (Reuters) - State-owned Kuwait Oil Company said on Thursday that it has suspended all domestic and foreign official missions and training programmes for its employees until further notice, as coronavirus spreads in the Middle East.
The measure, which includes halting employee training programmes at international companies and participation at conferences, is “a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of workers,” the company said on Twitter.
