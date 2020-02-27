February 27, 2020 / 7:37 AM / Updated 14 minutes ago
Kuwait has 43 confirmed cases of coronavirus - health ministry
1 Min Read
FILE PHOTO: Kuwaiti kids wear protective face masks, following the outbreak of coronavirus, during celebrations of the 29th Kuwait Liberation Day from the Iraqi occupation, in Kuwait February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee
DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait now has 43 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to a health ministry official.
The official added that all the cases involved people who had been to Iran.