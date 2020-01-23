Kuwait to thermal screen all passengers arriving from countries affected with coronavirus: state news agency

CAIRO (Reuters) - Kuwait ministry of health said on Thursday that thermal cameras were added to border crossings so passengers arriving from countries affected with coronavirus could be thermally screened, according to the state news agency.

The ministry also said it is following the coronavirus developments confirming the readiness of all related ministry sectors to deal with the virus and to stop its outbreak.

“Airport’s clinics and isolation rooms are well equipped and thermal cameras are added to border crossings” the statement said.