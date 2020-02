A resident enters a plastic tent with disinfectant sprayed inside, at an entrance of a residential compound, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

ALMATY (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan has suspended the issuance of new visas to Chinese nationals because of the coronavirus outbreak in the neighboring country, Kyrgyz news agency Akipress quoted deputy foreign minister Nurlan Abdrakhmanov as saying on Friday.

Chinese nationals who already have Kyrgyz visas are still allowed to enter the country, Abdrakhmanov said.