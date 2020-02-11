Factbox: Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

(Reuters) - Here are the latest developments around the coronavirus outbreak:

A worker is seen inside a convenience store following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

- The coronavirus outbreak in China may be over by April, the country’s senior medical adviser said on Tuesday, but deaths surpassed 1,000 and the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a global threat potentially worse than terrorism.

- China reported 108 more deaths on Tuesday, taking the total toll in the country to 1,016.

- There were 2,478 new confirmed cases on the mainland on Feb. 10, down from 3,062 on the previous day, bringing the total to 42,638, the National Health Commission said.

- China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 1,638 new cases and 94 new deaths on Feb. 11, the local health authority said.

- China’s Huanggang city, one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak, is still facing a severe virus situation and a lack of medical supplies, its Communist Party boss said on Tuesday.

- There are 319 cases in 24 other countries and territories, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and Chinese health officials.

- Hubei province has dismissed the Communist Party boss and a director of the provincial health commission amid widespread public criticism of the authorities handling of the epidemic.

- The 13th case of the coronavirus in the United States was detected in California in a person under federal quarantine after returning from Wuhan, China, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.

- Taiwan raised its travel warning on Tuesday, advising people not to visit Hong Kong or Macau unless they have to, and to take precautions if going to Singapore or Thailand. It also urged the Philippines to lift a travel ban on its citizens after Manila included them in curbs on arrivals from China.

- Five Hong Kongers evacuated from a residential building where a man and woman confirmed with coronavirus live tested negative for the virus, health authorities said on Tuesday.

- Germany on Tuesday confirmed two more cases of coronavirus in the southern state of Bavaria, raising the overall number of known cases in Europe’s most populous country to 16.

- Vietnam’s health ministry confirmed another case of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing its total to 15.

- Thailand has recorded one new case of coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to 33 since January, a health ministry official said on Tuesday.

- Thailand on Tuesday barred passengers from Holland America’s cruise ship MS Westerdam from disembarking, the latest country to turn it away amid fears of the coronavirus despite no confirmed infections aboard.

- Major U.S. and European stock indexes surged to fresh records on Tuesday after China’s senior medical adviser suggested the deadly coronavirus may be over by April, an outlook that also helped crude prices gain on hopes of renewed Chinese demand.

- The WHO said 168 labs globally have the right technology to diagnose the virus.

- The World Bank is offering technical assistance to China to help battle the epidemic but no new loans, the development lender’s president, David Malpass, said.

- The virus outbreak could trim China’s full-year economic growth rate by as much as 1 percentage point in 2020, a senior member of a Chinese government think tank said.

- Britain has declared the coronavirus a serious and imminent threat to public health.