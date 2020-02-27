Factbox: Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

(Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus infections inside China - the source of the outbreak - was for the first time overtaken by fresh cases elsewhere on Wednesday, with Italy and Iran emerging as epicenters of the rapidly spreading illness.

FILE PHOTO: The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. January 29, 2020. Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM/CDC/Handout via REUTERS

- Italy has reported more than 400 cases, centered on the industrial heartlands of Lombardy and Veneto. While Iran has reported only 139 cases, epidemiologists say the death rate of around 2% seen elsewhere suggest that the true number of cases must be many times higher.

- China said the number of new deaths stood at 29 on Thursday, the lowest daily rate since Jan. 28 and reported 433 new cases, against 406 on Wednesday.

- The virus has now killed a total of 2,744 people in the country, mostly in the central province of Hubei.

- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday warned of the possibility of a community spread of the coronavirus in the country after a person in California who reportedly did not have relevant travel history or exposure to another known patient was infected.

- Dozens of people were being checked for the virus in the New York City area on Wednesday, officials said, but Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state has had no confirmed cases so far.

- U.S. health authorities have already said a global pandemic is likely.

- Austria has quarantined 12 people who were in close contact with a couple who were the country’s first coronavirus cases.

- A second person suffering from the coronavirus died in France after he was admitted to hospital in Paris late on Tuesday

- The lockdown on over 700 people was imposed in a hotel on the Spanish island of Tenerife after an Italian doctor staying at the hotel tested positive for the virus late on Monday.

- Italians or people who recently visited Italy have tested positive in Algeria, Croatia, Spain and Switzerland.

- Brazil confirmed Latin America’s first infection and the new disease was also detected for the first time in Pakistan, Sweden, Norway, Greece, Romania and Algeria.

- South Korea reported 334 additional cases of the new coronavirus on Thursday, the largest daily increase yet, as the U.S. issued a new travel warning for South Korea and a joint military drill was postponed.

- Japanese woman tested positive for coronavirus for a second time as the number of confirmed cases in Japan rose to 186 by Thursday from around 170 the day before.

- Two Germans tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total to 18.

- Kuwait’s coronavirus cases rose to 25 after 13 more were confirmed and Bahrain’s number of infections rose to 26 on Wednesday. The United Arab Emirates has 13 reported cases.

- Thailand reported three new cases on Wednesday, taking its total tally to 40.

- China has quarantined 257 passengers from two flights from South Korea, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday.

- Oil and Asian share markets extended losses on Thursday investors were on edge and sought safety in gold and bonds.

- Global stocks have further to run this year, but the likelihood of a correction of 10% or more is high, according to Reuters polls of market strategists, with the severity of the economic hit from coronavirus being the biggest risk.