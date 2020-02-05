Factbox: Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

(Reuters) - The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China passed 490 on Wednesday, as two U.S. airlines suspended flights to Hong Kong following the first fatality there and 10 cases were confirmed on a cruise ship quarantined in Japan.

People ride a motorcycle past a closed shopping mall in Hangzhou after the city imposed new measures to prevent and control the new coronavirus, in Zhejiang province, China February 4, 2020. Picture taken February 4, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Here are the latest developments:

**The death toll in China rose to 490 on Tuesday, up by a record 65 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

**The total number of infections in China rose by 3,887 on Tuesday to 24,324.

**Nearly 230 cases have been reported in 27 other countries and regions outside mainland China, according to a Reuters tally based on official statements from the authorities involved.

**Around 3,700 people are under quarantine on a cruise liner anchored off Japan with 10 testing positive for the coronavirus.

**Hong Kong prevented over 1,800 passengers and crew from leaving a cruise ship after some crew members reported having fever and other symptoms.

**Asian stocks steadied as Chinese shares moved higher on hopes of additional stimulus to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak.

**Taiwan said it would suspend entry for all Chinese citizens who live in mainland China from Thursday.

**White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the epidemic would delay a surge in U.S. exports to China expected from the Phase 1 trade deal set to take effect later this month.

**The spread of a new coronavirus could throw “cold water over the growing momentum of the 2020 Games”, Tokyo Organising Committee CEO Toshiro Muto said.

**American Airlines Group (AAL.O) and United Airlines (UAL.O) said they would suspend flights to and from Hong Kong after this week.

**Several countries including Australia and New Zealand continued to evacuate citizens from Wuhan city.

**Wuhan authorities are converting eight additional buildings including gymnasiums, exhibition centers and sports centers, into hospitals.

**Schools in China’s financial hub of Shanghai will remain shut until at least the end of February, authorities said.

**China’s state councillor Wang Yi said the mortality rate of less than 2.1% from the coronavirus outbreak to date was far lower than that of other major epidemics.