Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

(Reuters) - Here are the latest developments around the new coronavirus outbreak:

**China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said on Monday the death toll rose to 908, as employees began trickling back to offices and factories around China after the government eased some restrictions on work and travel.

**Across mainland China, there were 3,062 new confirmed infections as of Sunday, bringing the total number so far to 40,171.

**China’s Foreign Ministry said that 27 foreigners in the country have been confirmed infected with the new coronavirus as of Monday morning, and two - one American and one Japanese - had died.

**China will speed up the provision of medicines that show clinical effects against the coronavirus, state media reported on Monday.

**Tests aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan confirmed at least 65 more cases of coronavirus on Monday, according to the vessel’s captain.

**Britain, which saw its reported cases double from four to eight on Monday, has declared the new coronavirus a serious and imminent threat to public health.

**Taiwan, which has 18 reported cases, expanded its restrictions on visitors from Hong Kong and Macau on Monday. It has earlier stopped mainland Chinese from coming and also banned international cruise ships from docking.

**An advance team of international experts led by the World Health Organization (WHO) is heading for Beijing to help investigate the epidemic.

**The virus has spread to at least 27 countries and territories, according to a Reuters count based on official reports, infecting more than 330 people. Two deaths have been reported outside mainland China.

**Across China, schools in provinces and regions such as Guangdong, Anhui, Zhejiang, Heilongjiang, Jiangsu, Shandong, Hebei, Jiangxi, and Inner Mongolia, as well as Shanghai and Chongqing will be shut through the end of February.

**The latest patients outside China include a group of British nationals staying in a mountain village in Haute-Savoie in the Alps, French health officials said, raising fears of further infections across Europe.

**Asian shares pared early losses as Chinese authorities lifted some restrictions on work and travel, helping businesses resume work though overall sentiment was still jittery.

**China said a total of 71.85 billion yuan ($10.28 billion) had been allocated as of Saturday afternoon to fight the virus.

People wearing face masks are seen at a subway station in the morning after the extended Lunar New Year holiday caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Shanghai, China February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

**Hong Kong introduced a two-week quarantine on Saturday for all people arriving from the mainland, or who have been there during the previous 14 days. Malaysia expanded its ban on visitors from China.

**France said it did not recommend travelling to China unless there was an “imperative” reason. Italy asked children travelling from China to stay away from school for two weeks.

**A Chinese doctor who issued an early warning about the virus outbreak before it was officially recognised died of the virus last week.