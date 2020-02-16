Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

(Reuters) - Here are latest developments around the coronavirus outbreak:

A woman wearing a mask is seen at a main shopping area, in downtown Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

* China reported fewer new coronavirus cases on Sunday than the previous day, which it said was evidence that its efforts to slow the spread of the disease appeared to be having some effect.

* Beijing’s latest figures showed 68,500 total cases, including 2009 new cases on Sunday, fewer than the 2,641 new cases reported on Saturday. One hundred forty-two people were reported on Sunday to have died, just one fewer than the previous day, bringing the number of deaths in China to 1,665, mostly in central Hubei province.

* Taiwan reported its first death from the coronavirus.

* An elderly Chinese tourist hospitalized in France became the first coronavirus fatality in Europe.

* Outside mainland China there have been about 500 cases in some two dozen countries and territories, with five deaths in Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, France and Taiwan.

* An American passenger from a cruise ship that docked in Cambodia has tested positive in Malaysia.

* Another 70 people on board a quarantined cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases from the vessel to 355.

* President Xi Jinping exhorted Chinese officials to keep economic and social control amid battle against virus.

* The United States plans to send an aircraft to Japan to bring back Americans on the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess, where the most coronavirus infections outside China have occurred.

* China’s foreign minister expressed confidence the epidemic will be over soon and that the impact will be only temporary on its economy, which will rebound strongly.