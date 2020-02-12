Factbox: Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

(Reuters) - Here are the latest developments around the coronavirus outbreak:

A man wearing a face mask rides a bicycle, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing, China February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

*The death toll in China rose by 97 to 1,113 by the end of Tuesday, according to the National Health Commission. There were 2,015 new confirmed cases, the lowest since Jan. 30 when there were 1,982 cases.

*The total number of cases on the mainland has reached 44,653.

*In the central Hubei province, deaths rose by 94 to 1,068 as of Tuesday, the province’s health commission said in a statement.

*A further 1,638 new cases were detected in the province, the lowest since Jan. 31, when 1,347 new cases were reported. The total number of confirmed cases in the province stood at 33,366.

*China’s foremost medical adviser on the outbreak, Zhong Nanshan, said the epidemic would peak this month and may be over by April.

*Australia’s chief medical officer, Brendan Murphy, said Zhong’s prediction is premature, adding it is important to watch the data over the coming weeks before making any predictions.

*China will stagger the return of students to school across different regions to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, a government education official said on Wednesday.

*The country last week amended its guidelines on prevention and control of the coronavirus, saying that a confirmed case must be recorded only when asymptomatic cases show clinical signs.

*Another 40 people including a quarantine officer have tested positive on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, bringing the total to 175, the health ministry said.

*An Iranian woman died of a suspected coronavirus infection, the state daily newspaper IRAN reported on Wednesday, without citing any sources. There have been no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Iran so far.

*Asian shares and Wall Street futures nudged higher amid hopes the worst of the coronavirus in China may have passed, although prevailing uncertainty about the outbreak has kept investors wary. [MKTS/GLOB]

*The world must “wake up and consider this enemy virus as public enemy number one,” World Health Organization Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, adding the first vaccine was 18 months away.

*China has room to ramp up stimulus if its economy slows further due to the virus, but should not lose sight of structural reforms to address rapid credit growth, a senior International Monetary Fund official said.

*China’s aviation regulator said it hopes countries will lift virus-related travel restrictions as soon as possible, in line with the guidance from the WHO and International Civil Aviation Organization.