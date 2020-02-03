Factbox: Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

(Reuters) - The death toll from the new coronavirus in China’s Hubei province rose by 56 to 350 on Monday, Chinese state television reported citing official figures, after the Philippines on Sunday reported the first death outside China.

Here are the latest developments:

** The total number of deaths from a coronavirus epidemic in China rose to 361 as of Sunday, up 57 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said.

** The number of new confirmed infections in China rose by 2,829 on Sunday, bringing the total to 17,205.

** At least another 171 cases have been reported in Australia, Britain, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Russia, Spain, Thailand, the United States and 14 other countries and regions outside mainland China.

** The first death outside of China was reported on Sunday - a 44-year-old Chinese man who died in the Philippines after traveling there from Wuhan.

** Chinese stock and commodity markets fell heavily at the open on Monday, in the first trading session after an extended Lunar New Year break, as investors dumped risky assets in response to rising fears about the spread of a new virus across China.

** China’s central bank said it will inject 1.2 trillion yuan ($173.81 billion) worth of liquidity into the markets via reverse repo operations on Monday, after promising to provide monetary and credit support to companies struggling due to the virus.

** Chinese data suggest the virus is less deadly than the 2002-03 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 800 people of the some 8,000 it infected.

** The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

** The United States, Germany, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam and South Korea have recorded person-to-person transmission infections, suggesting greater potential for spreading.

** China’s central city of Wuhan and the surrounding province of Hubei - the center of the epidemic - are under a virtual quarantine.

** The United States, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and Vietnam are among countries that have denied entry to foreign nationals who have recently been in China.

** Apple Inc said on Saturday it would close all its stores and offices in China until Feb. 9. Walmart Inc, Sweden’s IKEA and other companies have restricted travel and operations.

** China Evergrande Group, the nation’s third-largest property developer, said in an internal note it would extend its Lunar New Year holiday to Feb. 16, and suspend construction work at all of its 1,246 sites until Feb. 20.

** Global airlines have suspended or scaled back direct flights to China’s major cities.

** Countries including Russia, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and the United States are working to evacuate citizens from Wuhan or have already started doing so.

** China’s two entertainment industry associations have asked studios and actors to halt filming activity.

** Several high-profile sporting events have been moved or postponed in China, the latest a badminton Olympic qualifier in Hainan province.

** Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam rejected calls on Friday from a medical union to close the border with mainland China.