Factbox: Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

(Reuters) - The death toll from a new coronavirus in mainland China crossed 560 on Thursday as experts intensified efforts to find a vaccine for a disease that has shut down Chinese cities and forced thousands more into quarantine around the world.

FILE PHOTO: A police officer wears a face mask and goggles at a checkpoint at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Here are the latest developments:

**The death toll in mainland China rose to 563 on Thursday, up by a record 70 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said.

**The total number of infections in China rose by 3,694 on Thursday to 28,018.

**Nearly 260 cases have been reported in 31 other countries and regions outside mainland China, according to a Reuters tally based on official statements from the authorities involved.

**There have been two deaths outside mainland China, in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

**Ten more people on a quarantined cruise liner in the port of Yokohama south of Tokyo have tested positive for coronavirus.

**In the United States, another 350 American evacuees from Wuhan were placed under quarantine at two military bases in California.

**In Hong Kong, 3,600 passengers and crew were confined to their ship docked in the city for tests after three people on board had tested positive earlier.

**Asian stocks edged up a day after U.S. S&P 500 hit a record peak following encouraging economic data, while investors keep a wary eye on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. [MKTS/GLOB]

**The hit to Australia’s economy from a viral epidemic spreading from China is likely to be “significant”, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

**Hundreds of experts will meet in Geneva next week to set research and development priorities for coronavirus drugs, diagnostics and vaccines to combat the outbreak, the World Health Organization said.

**Taiwan said it would suspend entry for all Chinese citizens who live in mainland China from Thursday.

**White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the epidemic would delay a surge in U.S. exports to China expected from the Phase 1 trade deal set to take effect later this month.

**American Airlines Group and United Airlines said they would suspend flights to and from Hong Kong after this week.

**Several countries including Australia and New Zealand continued to evacuate citizens from Wuhan city.

**Schools in China’s financial hub of Shanghai will remain shut until at least the end of February, authorities said.