Factbox: Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

(Reuters) - The death toll from a new coronavirus in mainland China crossed 560 on Thursday as experts intensified efforts to find a vaccine for a disease that has shut down Chinese cities and forced thousands more into quarantine around the world.
Here are the latest developments:
**The death toll in mainland China rose to 563 on Thursday, up by a record 70 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said.
**The total number of infections in China rose by 3,694 on Thursday to 28,018.
**Nearly 260 cases have been reported in 31 other countries and regions outside mainland China, according to a Reuters tally based on official statements from the authorities involved.
**There have been two deaths outside mainland China, in Hong Kong and the Philippines.
**Ten more people on a quarantined cruise liner in the port of Yokohama south of Tokyo have tested positive for coronavirus.
**In the United States, another 350 American evacuees from Wuhan were placed under quarantine at two military bases in California.
**In Hong Kong, 3,600 passengers and crew were confined to their ship docked in the city for tests after three people on board had tested positive earlier.
**Asian stocks edged up a day after U.S. S&P 500 hit a record peak following encouraging economic data, while investors keep a wary eye on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. [MKTS/GLOB]
**The hit to Australia’s economy from a viral epidemic spreading from China is likely to be “significant”, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.
**Hundreds of experts will meet in Geneva next week to set research and development priorities for coronavirus drugs, diagnostics and vaccines to combat the outbreak, the World Health Organization said.
**Taiwan said it would suspend entry for all Chinese citizens who live in mainland China from Thursday.
**White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the epidemic would delay a surge in U.S. exports to China expected from the Phase 1 trade deal set to take effect later this month.
**American Airlines Group and United Airlines said they would suspend flights to and from Hong Kong after this week.
**Several countries including Australia and New Zealand continued to evacuate citizens from Wuhan city.
**Schools in China’s financial hub of Shanghai will remain shut until at least the end of February, authorities said.
