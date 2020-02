FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk outside Rafik Hariri hospital, where Lebanon's first coronavirus case is being quarantined, in Beirut, Lebanon February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon announced on Friday it was closing the country’s schools effective Feb. 29 until March 8 as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus, an education ministry statement said.

Lebanon on Friday confirmed the country’s fourth case of the virus and has restricted flights from countries affected by the outbreak.