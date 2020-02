An employee from a disinfection company sanitizes a closed school, as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, in Sidon, Lebanon February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s health ministry said on Saturday that three new cases of coronavirus had been confirmed, state news agency NNA reported, bringing the total number of cases in the country to seven.

The ministry said the three new patients had been quarantined at a Beirut hospital and that their cases were the result of contact with those who were already infected in Lebanon.