Lockheed Martin sending smaller delegation to Singapore Air Show: official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Co (LMT.N), the U.S. weapons maker, will send a “limited number of personnel” to the Singapore Airshow as fears of the coronavirus have impacted attendance from several companies at the event slated for next week.

“Following the World Health Organization guidance, there are a limited number of personnel traveling to the Singapore Air Show to maintain our presence,” a Lockheed Martin spokesperson said.

The Singapore Airshow, Asia’s biggest aerospace gathering, will go ahead as planned next week despite China’s virus epidemic prompting some firms to pull out, organisers said on Tuesday.