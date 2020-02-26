Lufthansa announces cost savings program over coronavirus outbreak

FILE PHOTO: An advertising board of German air carrier Lufthansa is seen at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s largest airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) announced a cost savings program on Wednesday, including a suspension of new recruitment, to counter the business impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Among other things, all new hires planned for the airline ... will be reassessed, suspended or deferred to a later date," the company said in a statement bit.ly/2HT6e19, adding it was offering staff unpaid leave.

Lufthansa said it was impossible to estimate the impact of the measures on its earnings.