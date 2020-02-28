Lyft flags production delays for scooter, bike parts due to coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A Lyft Scooter is parked in Washington, U.S., March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Ride hailing company Lyft Inc (LYFT.O) said on Friday the coronavirus outbreak has led to production delays of certain automotive parts and components of bikes and scooters.

The outbreak may lead to further supply chain or business disruptions along with travel restrictions, Lyft said under the risk factors section of a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/2Tbapfg)

Earlier in the day, Amazon.com (AMZN.O) deferred all non-essential travel, within the U.S. and beyond, and Google (GOOGL.O) set new restrictions for travel to South Korea and other places, as corporations moved to protect employees.

Several U.S. companies have already warned of hit to businesses as coronavirus fears have intensified in recent days since countries besides China have reported a sharp increase in cases, with six countries reporting their first cases.

The latest WHO figures indicate over 82,000 people have been infected, with over 2,700 deaths in China and 57 deaths in 46 other countries.