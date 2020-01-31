Deere temporarily closes facilities in China because of coronavirus

(Reuters) - Deere & Co. said on Friday it has temporarily closed its facilities in China because of the coronavirus outbreak until the company determines it appropriate to reopen.

The farm equipment maker has eight facilities in the world’s second-largest economy but none are located in China’s city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak.

The flu-like virus has resulted in 213 deaths in China and more than 130 cases have been reported in at least 25 other countries and regions. Wuhan, where it originated, and the surrounding region are in virtual quarantine.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a global emergency. And the United States has issued a “do not travel” advisory for China.

Deere said it also has decided to restrict travel of its employees to and from China until a later time.

Its shares were trading down 1.6% at $158.58.