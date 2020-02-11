China's production of masks at 76% of capacity: official

FILE PHOTO: Masks are seen on a production line manufacturing masks at a factory in Shanghai, China January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s current production of masks is at 76% of total capacity, and getting workers to return to their jobs is key, said an official at the country’s top economic planner on Tuesday.

China will resolve any issues that mask manufactures are facing such as financing or supply of materials, Ou Xiaoli, director of social development at the National Development and Reform Commission, told reporters.

China will also strengthen imports of masks, Ou said, adding that people should not be hoarding masks.