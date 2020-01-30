China tells firms to resume production of medical goods for virus control

FILE PHOTO: Workers make protective suits at a factory, as the country is hit by an epidemic of the new coronavirus, in Chaohu, Anhui province, China January 28, 2020. Picture taken January 28, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s cabinet on Thursday told firms to resume production of key medical goods for virus controls, amid widespread shortages.

Local governments are responsible for ensuring that local enterprises maintain the supply of protective clothing, face masks, goggles, ambulances and drugs, the State Council said in a statement.

The cabinet said it will be responsible for unified allocation of medical goods and local governments cannot intercept or transfer them.