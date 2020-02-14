China says 1,716 health workers infected by coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Medical workers in protective suits work inside an isolated section at a community health service center, which has received patients with mild symptoms caused by the novel coronavirus and suspected patients of the virus, in Qingshan district of Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 8, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China National Health Commission Vice Minister Zeng Yixin said on Friday that 1,716 health workers have been infected by the coronavirus and six of them have died as of Tuesday.

Zeng, at a press conference about protecting medical workers, said the number of infected medical staff is increasing.

Chinese officials and hospitals have repeatedly noted a shortage of protective equipment, including face masks, as the disease took hold in Hubei and spread throughout the country.