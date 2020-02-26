Mexican port denies cruise ship permission to dock over coronavirus fears

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican port authorities on Wednesday revoked permission for cruise ship MSC Meraviglia to disembark on the island of Cozumel over coronavirus fears, a port official said, after Jamaican and Grand Cayman authorities also said it could not stop.

Ship operator MSC Cruises said the medical records of the MSC Meraviglia show “one single case of common seasonal flu” by a passenger who has not traveled in any areas impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.