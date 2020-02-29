Governor of northern Mexican state confirms new coronavirus case: media

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The governor of the northern Mexican state of Coahuila said on Saturday that a new case of coronavirus had been confirmed in the state, which borders the United States, according to local media.

Governor Miguel Angel Riquelme said the patient, a 20-year-old woman who had traveled to Italy, has been isolated, according to local television station Milenio.

Mexico’s government said on Friday it had detected three cases of coronavirus infection in men who had all recently traveled to Italy, making the country the second in Latin America to register the fast-spreading flu-like illness.