Britain's BT pulls out of Mobile World Congress

FILE PHOTO: Company's logo is displayed at British Telecom (BT) headquarters in London, Britain, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson -

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest telecoms group BT (BT.L) said on Wednesday it was pulling out of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“After careful discussions and planning, BT have decided that we will not attend GSMA Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2020,” a spokesman said. “We value our participation in important industry groups like GSMA and deeply respect the steps they have already taken to protect attendees.

“Unfortunately, the most responsible decision is to withdraw our participation from the event to safeguard our employees and customers.”