Cisco pulls out of Barcelona conference as coronavirus fears spread

FILE PHOTO: The Logo of MWC20 (Mobile World Congress) is pictured in Barcelona, Spain February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

(Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) on Tuesday became the latest heavyweight technology company to pull out of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A slew of companies ranging from Japan’s NTT Docomo (9437.T) and Sony Corp (6758.T) to U.S. chipmakers Intel Corp (INTC.O) and Nvidia (NVDA.O) have already dropped out of the international telecoms conference that draws in more than 100,000 visitors.

“While we are extremely disappointed that we cannot continue with this event as planned, we believe this is the right decision given the current circumstances,” a Cisco spokeswoman said.

“Our company sincerely appreciates everything that Mobile World Congress has done to protect its attendees, and we look forward to participating in future events.”