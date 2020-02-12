Telecoms lobby to discuss Barcelona congress on Wednesday: source

MADRID (Reuters) - Telecoms industry lobby GSMA will hold a virtual board meeting on Wednesday to discuss a major conference later this month which is looking increasingly threatened by fears of coronavirus, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

Board members of the GSMA will discuss the Barcelona conference by phone at 1300 GMT, according to the person, who declined to be named.

Earlier on Wednesday, Nokia (NOKIA.HE) and Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) became the latest big names to pull out of the annual conference, due to be held on Feb 24-27.