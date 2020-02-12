Vodafone joins Mobile World Congress exodus

FILE PHOTO: People walk past Vodafone Egypt Telecommunications Co in the Cairo suburb of Maadi, Egypt February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Vodafone (VOD.L), the world’s second largest mobile operator, said it was pulling out of Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress because of the coronavirus outbreak, joining an exodus of major European players on Wednesday.

“Vodafone has been carefully monitoring the news on the coronavirus and has noted the recent warnings from the World Health Organization,” the company said.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to withdraw from this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.”