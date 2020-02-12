Organizers cancel Barcelona's Mobile World Congress over coronavirus fears

An employee walks past a banner of MWC20 (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona, Spain February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

MADRID/PARIS/BERLIN (Reuters) - The Mobile World Congress tech conference has been canceled after several major companies pulled out over coronavirus fears, the GSMA telecoms association said on Wednesday.

“With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country today, the GSMA has canceled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event,” John Hoffman, the CEO of organizer GSMA, said in a statement.

The announcement followed a GSMA meeting to discuss the issue, after companies including Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), Vodafone (VOD.L), BT (BT.L) and Nokia (NOKIA.HE) said earlier they would not be attending.