Morgan Stanley conference-goers asked to self-report coronavirus exposure

FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) is asking people attending its technology, media and telecom conference in San Francisco next week to report if they had visited several countries with reported coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

A bank spokesman said attendees have been asked to confirm online before the March 2-5 conference that they have not traveled to or been in close contact with anyone who has traveled to China, Italy, Japan or South Korea since Feb. 16.

Coronavirus fears have intensified in recent days since countries besides China have reported a sharp increase in cases. In China, where the virus is believed to have originated, authorities have confirmed more than 78,000 cases and 2,715 fatalities.

South Korea has the second-largest number of confirmed cases, with 1,261, including 284 new ones as of Wednesday.

In Europe, Italy has become a frontline in the global outbreak with 322 cases and 11 deaths.

Japan has reported 170 virus cases, besides the 691 linked to a cruise ship quarantined off its coast this month. Six people have died in Japan, including four from the ship.

Many health authorities have asked people who may have had some exposure to the virus to quarantine themselves for two weeks.