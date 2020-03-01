Motorcycling: MotoGP cancels season-opening Qatar race due to coronavirus

LONDON (Reuters) - The opening race of the MotoGP season in Qatar on March 8 has been canceled because of travel restrictions imposed on passengers from Italy due to the coronavirus epidemic, MotoGP said on Sunday.

“Italy clearly plays a vital role in the championship and in the MotoGP class - both on track and off - and therefore the decision has been taken to cancel premier class competition,” a statement said.

The Moto2 and Moto3 categories will still race due to those teams and riders already being in Qatar for testing there last week.