Nestle asks staff to stop international travel amid coronavirus epidemic

FILE PHOTO: A Nestle logo in Lausanne, Switzerland April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

(Reuters) - Nestle SA (NESN.S) has asked its staff to halt international travel for business purposes through March 15 as a precautionary measure amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus globally, the Swiss company said on Wednesday.

The coronavirus outbreak, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has infected about 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700, the vast majority in China.

The company has also asked its employees to use alternative methods of communications whenever possible and avoid domestic travel, a Nestle spokesperson said.