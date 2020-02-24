World News
February 24, 2020 / 3:23 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

China says new coronavirus cases drop to 409 on February 23 but deaths jump to 150

A construction worker wearing a face mask walks across a street in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - Mainland China had 409 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, the National Health Commission said on Monday, down from 648 reported a day earlier.

The number of new deaths, however, rose to 150 from 97 over the same period, it said in a statement.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases on the mainland is now 77,150, and 2,592 have died from the outbreak, the commission said.

Reporting by Engen Tham, Lusha Zhang and Huizhong Wu; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

