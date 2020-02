FILE PHOTO: The Nintendo logo is displayed at a Nintendo store during a press preview in Tokyo, Japan November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nintendo Co Ltd said on Thursday delays to production and shipping of its Switch console and Joy-Con controllers due to the coronavirus epidemic are “unavoidable”.

Nintendo CEO Shuntaro Furukawa said last week production in China of the popular device was being impacted by the virus.