Nissan will delay restart of some China plants on coronavirus

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) will delay the restart of two of its plants in China near the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, in compliance with local government directives, the company said on Friday.

“In compliance with the new government directive by the authorities in Hubei Province, we will consider the timing of the restart of the plants in view of the situation of our suppliers,” the Japanese automaker told Reuters in an email.

As many plants in China remain shuttered due to the spreading virus, Nissan has reduced output at some of its plants in Japan due to issues with procuring components. It said that there has been no impact on its other global plants.