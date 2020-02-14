Biotech firm Novacyt to launch coronavirus test next week

(Reuters) - Biotechnology company Novacyt said on Friday it would launch a certified test for the coronavirus next week, sending its London-listed shares to a record high.

The company said last week that it had applied for U.S. regulatory approval for the test.

The flu-like coronavirus outbreak has killed over 1,300 people in China and has continued to spread across the globe, with Chinese health authorities on Friday reporting more than 5,000 new cases.

Novacyt’s shares rose 25% to 97 pence as of 1538 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.