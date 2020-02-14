London IP week sees first reception cancellation due to virus

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Royal Vopak, a Netherlands-based oil and gas tank storage company, has told clients that its annual reception during International Petroleum Week (IP Week) in London has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus, two traders told Reuters on Friday.

“Due to recent global developments concerning the spread of the coronavirus and after careful consideration, we unfortunately had to decide to cancel this year’s lunch,” Vopak said in a message sent to its clients and seen by Reuters.

Vopak did not reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters has reported that many oil companies based in Asia have decided to miss IP Week events this year due to the coronavirus epidemic.

China’s coronavirus outbreak showed no sign of peaking, with health authorities on Friday reporting more than 5,000 new cases.

IP Week is a key oil traders’ gathering in London every year in February. This year IP Week is scheduled for Feb. 24-27.